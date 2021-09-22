Watch: Delhi restaurant denies entry to woman wearing saree; netizens call it 'assault on our culture'

Saree is an outfit that has deep cultural roots in India. Recently, a posh hotel in Delhi denied entry to those who wear saree and earned the wrath of netizens.

In an undated and unverified video that is being widely shared on Twitter, a woman asks an employee at the hotel about whether saree is allowed. The employee replies that "saree does not count as smart casuals" whereas the hotel only allows smart casuals.

Sharing the video, Anita Choudhary wrote, "Saree is not allowed in Aquila restaurant as Indian Saree is now not an smart outfit.What is the concrete definition of Smart outfit plz tell me. Please define smart outfit so I will stop wearing saree."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video soon went viral enraging many Indians who called out the 'discriminatory' and 'elitist' rules of the hotel.

"Legally perhaps this restaurant is safe as a private place can impose their dress code on patrons.However the fact that #saree is not considered appropriate attire for any place in our country is disturbing,to say the least. We have a messed up concept of what’s modern & cool," wrote one Twitter user.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The restaurant in Delhi (Aquila) that denied entry to a lady because she was wearing saree has terrible ratings everywhere. On Google the rating is 1.1/5. On Zomato it’s 2/5. It’s not the first time they have erred. Checkout the past reviews, everyone who has been there hates it," wrote another.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:58 PM IST