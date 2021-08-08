'We all are Sunil Gavaskar at the moment': Former cricketer's 'wholesome' reaction to Neeraj Chopra's gold at Tokyo Olympics wins hearts on Twitter

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.

Celebratory scenes were witnessed all across India on Saturday with people, overwrought with emotions, taking to the streets to rejoice at Neeraj Chopra's gold-medal winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics.

However, one celebration stood out, went viral, and won hearts- that of Sunil Gavaskar. The former Indian captain's celebratory video went viral on social media and brought joy to an already joyous nation.

In the video, one can see that as soon as Chopra won, Gavaskar, Ashish Nehra, Ajay Jadeja, all erupted with joy. They started cheering and dancing. Probably the icing on the cake was when Gawaskar started singing 'Mere Desh ki Dharti', a song that has evoked patriotism in Indians for ages.

Sharing the video, the official Twitter handle of Sony Sports wrote, "We all are Sunil Gavaskar at the moment How did you react to India's golden moment?"