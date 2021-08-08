'Congratulations India - Sons and daughters of farmers': Chopra, Sreejesh, and others bring medals; netizens trend #FarmersShineInOlympics

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold at the Tokyo Olympics made India proud on Saturday. Wrestlers Deepak Punia, Bajrang Punia and Anshu Malik also made us proud with their feats at the Olympics.

However, Indians on social media found a link that unites all the abovementioned athletes and the hashtag "#FarmersShineInOlympics" started trending.

A fan posted a collage of four athletes at the Olympics -- Neeraj Chopra and wrestlers Deepak Punia, Bajrang Punia and Anshu Malik -- and tweeted, "Farmers of Indians, Shine in Olympics. Proved since long and again in Tokyo Olympics. Congratulations India - Sons and daughters of farmers."