'Congratulations India - Sons and daughters of farmers': Chopra, Sreejesh, and others bring medals; netizens trend #FarmersShineInOlympics

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's gold at the Tokyo Olympics made India proud on Saturday. Wrestlers Deepak Punia, Bajrang Punia and Anshu Malik also made us proud with their feats at the Olympics.
However, Indians on social media found a link that unites all the abovementioned athletes and the hashtag "#FarmersShineInOlympics" started trending.
A fan posted a collage of four athletes at the Olympics -- Neeraj Chopra and wrestlers Deepak Punia, Bajrang Punia and Anshu Malik -- and tweeted, "Farmers of Indians, Shine in Olympics. Proved since long and again in Tokyo Olympics. Congratulations India - Sons and daughters of farmers."
Another fan posted a picture of the Indian men's hockey team, which won an Olympic medal -- a bronze -- after more than four decades, captioning it, "@tractor2twitr: Sons of farmers won a bronze medal at the OlympicsÂ. Proud of our players they are the sons of farmers who are saving the food of every common people's plate #FarmersShineInOlympics."
Several men's and women's hockey players who competed at the Tokyo Olympics are either from Punjab or Haryana, the farming belt of the country.
Another fan tweeted, with pictures of Bajrang, Chopra and the men's hockey team, saying, "Farmers are everywhere. Farmers are in fields, farmers sons and daughters are on international borders. Farmers sons and daughters are winning medals in Olympics. U can't ignore farmers. #FarmersShineInOlympics."
Here's what others are saying. Have a look.
With inputs from IANS.
