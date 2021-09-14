Watch: Yogi Adityanath says 'buffaloes, bulls, women safe in UP'; netizens enraged over comparison

Campaigning for the state polls next year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at a rally on Monday that before he came to power, daughters, sisters, buffalos and bulls were unsafe.

"Whenever our workers stayed anywhere, women of the family asked, will we ever feel safe? Earlier our daughters, sisters felt unsafe. Even if a bullock cart went through western UP, buffaloes and bulls didn't feel safe," the Chief Minister said at a workshop of BJP spokespersons at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

"These problems were seen in Western UP, not eastern UP. But it is not the same today. Can you not see the difference? Today, buffalos, bulls or women... can they be picked up forcibly? Isn't this a difference? What was Uttar Pradesh's identity? Wherever potholes started, that was UP; wherever there was darkness, that was UP. Any civilised person feared walking on the streets at night. But not today," Yogi Adityanath said.

A video of the event wen viral.

However, the statement didn't go well with many who questioned how the Chief Minister can compare safety of cattle to safety of women. Meanwhile, others criticised the state of affairs citing the example of Hathras rape case among others.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 04:17 PM IST