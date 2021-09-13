'Insulted' by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Abba Jaan' barb, activist files petition in Bihar court

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A petition has been filed before a court here on Monday against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taking exception to the controversial "Abba Jaan" remark he made in one of his speeches.

"Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017? Because then the people ruling the state and the accomplice mafia used to digest the ration of the poor. Those who called 'Abba Jaan used to digest the ration and people used to die of hunger. Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Today no one can swallow the ration of the poor. If swallowed, they will definitely go to jail," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in Kushinagar.

The petition was filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by Tamanna Hashmi, a local social activist who alleged that the Muslim community, to which he belongs, was insulted by the remarks of the firebrand BJP leader.

Yogi had reportedly said on Sunday at an event in Kushinagar that it was only after his ascent to power in 2017 that the public distribution system became effective in Uttar Pradesh where ration meant for poor used to be eaten up by "those who say Abba Jaan (a term used by Muslims to address their fathers)"

Hashmi, a serial litigant who has lodged petitions against many politicians in the past, has prayed for trial of Yogi under IPC sections relating to hurt caused to religious sentiments.

The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing in due course.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "Abba Jaan" remark and asked him whether he want "an inclusive UP Or Divide and rule".

"Our Government wants: An inclusive Afghanistan. With his "abba jaan" remark. What does Yogiji want: An inclusive UP Or Divide and rule?" tweeted Sibal.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 05:11 PM IST