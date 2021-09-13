Watch video: Congress leader Kapil Sibal asks Yogi Adityanath if he wants to 'divide and rule' after 'Abba Jaan' remarks

New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "Abba Jaan" remark and asked him whether he want "an inclusive UP Or Divide and rule".

"Our Government wants: An inclusive Afghanistan. With his "abba jaan" remark. What does Yogiji want: An inclusive UP Or Divide and rule?" tweeted Sibal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Sunday, while launching several development projects in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister targeted the Opposition parties especially the Samajwadi Party (SP) and alleged that the SP government used to eat up the ration of the poor, letting them die.

He added that 'those who called Abba-Jaan used to benefit one community' - referring to Akhilesh Yadav's alleged preference towards Muslims.

"Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017? Because then the people ruling the state and the accomplice mafia used to digest the ration of the poor. Those who called 'Abba Jaan used to digest the ration and people used to die of hunger. Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Today no one can swallow the ration of the poor. If swallowed, they will definitely go to jail," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in Kushinagar.

The statement's communal overtone was called out by many on social media, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

‘‘I’ve always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting any election with an agenda other than blatant communalism & hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus,’’ Abdullah tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:19 AM IST