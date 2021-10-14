Watch: World's tallest woman from Turkey with rare genetic condition inspires netizens

Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey has become the tallest living woman in the world with a height of 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in). Earlier, in 2014, at the age of 18, she aced the Guinness World Records for being the tallest lfemale teenager alive.

Gelgi suffers from a rare condition called Weaver Syndrome which accelerates body-growth and causes skeletal maturation. She mostly uses a wheelchair but can also walk for short periods of time using a walker.

In a video released by Guinness World Records, Gelgi said that as far as she knows, she is the first case of this disease in Turkey.

She also said, "I was born with some serious physical diseases, such as scoliosis. And also I am a physically disabled person, who is mostly wheelchair-bound and I can walk only with my walker."

She also confessed that she was bullied during her childhood. However, she says that she has received a lot of support from her family.

Guinness World Records shared the post by quoting her in the caption, "Being different is not that bad. It can make you achieve things you never imagined before."

Watch the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

People across the globe showered love and appreciation in the comment section.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:42 PM IST