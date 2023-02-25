WATCH: Woman travels with pet dog in Indian Railways; shares 'relaxing' experience in viral Instagram reel | Instagram

Frequent travellers enjoying the train journey in India might be aware that they can take their pets along if they have a confirmed 1AC seat, however, to the unversed it would come as a complete surprise. A video gone viral on Instagram shows a woman enjoying her train travel along with her pet dog.

In an Instagram reel that has fetched more than 13 million views, a woman can be seen taking a nap inside an Indian Railways train coach. But there's a catch! As she takes off the blanket, we meet her pet dog sleeping beside her. The doggo seen in the video has been identified as Zorawar the Labrador who was enjoying a train ride along with the hooman.

"I never thought that train journey could be so relaxing," she captioned the video while adding the following words, "with a dog."

WATCH VIDEO