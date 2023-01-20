WATCH: Man travels in train with cute dog inside backpack, video goes viral | Instagram

A video gone viral on Instagram shows a person travelling in a train with a doggo in his backpack. Apart from such concerning thoughts on whether it is safe and pet-friendly to do so, the reel has attracted "aww, so cute" reactions. Details of the location and date of the incident are unknown. WATCH:

Since being shared on Instagram earlier this year, the video has hit over 21 million views impressing pet lovers.

In the video, we can see the man taking a nap during the train travel. Seeing the hooman, the doggo which peeps from the opening of the bag also tries to sleep for a while and close its eyes for some rest. Throughout the video, we can see the dog calmly being seated inside the bag as if its comfortable there. It involves in no attempt to escape the backpack or jump out, however, it doesn't miss giving out some adorable reactions to the viewers.

