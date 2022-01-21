e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, 703 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 9,692
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Watch: Woman makes 'Corona Vadas' in viral video; leaves netizens amazed

The video begins with the preparation of the dough and then the stuffing is made with potatoes, onions and tomatoes. The woman then coats these small vadas in a bowl full of rice and then steams them.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic has left the world frustrated. However, for some people, the virus has become a source of inspiration and creativity. Take the case of this woman who has come up with 'Corona Vadas'!

Shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name 'Mimpi', the video shows a woman preparing some Coronavirus-shaped vadas with potatoes and rice. The video begins with the preparation of the dough and then the stuffing is made with potatoes, onions and tomatoes. The woman then coats these small vadas in a bowl full of rice and then steams them. She then cuts open the finished vada to show the viewers its crispiness.

Watch Video:

The video has been viewed over 3,500 times and the figures are increasing impressively. Netizens were amazed by the dish and expressed that the vadas looked quite delicious.

Watch some the reactions here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'How many elephants?', IFS officer takes to Twitter with brain teaser; see pic 'How many elephants?', IFS officer takes to Twitter with brain teaser; see pic
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:38 PM IST
Advertisement