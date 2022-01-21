Watch: Woman makes 'Corona Vadas' in viral video; leaves netizens amazed

The COVID-19 pandemic has left the world frustrated. However, for some people, the virus has become a source of inspiration and creativity. Take the case of this woman who has come up with 'Corona Vadas'!

Shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name 'Mimpi', the video shows a woman preparing some Coronavirus-shaped vadas with potatoes and rice. The video begins with the preparation of the dough and then the stuffing is made with potatoes, onions and tomatoes. The woman then coats these small vadas in a bowl full of rice and then steams them. She then cuts open the finished vada to show the viewers its crispiness.

Watch Video:

The video has been viewed over 3,500 times and the figures are increasing impressively. Netizens were amazed by the dish and expressed that the vadas looked quite delicious.

Watch some the reactions here:

When life gives you corona, make corona vada 😅 https://t.co/xGlcEe76or — Veera M. Rajagopal (@doctorveera) January 20, 2022

I think it would taste good. Looks weird tho. 😂 — Soumya (@triggerednari) January 20, 2022

This is so amazing — SaturnRocks (@saturn_rocks) January 20, 2022

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:38 PM IST