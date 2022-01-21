'How many elephants?', IFS officer takes to Twitter with brain teaser; see pic

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a picture of adorable family of elephants, who could be spotted sipping some water from a river. The picture was uploaded as a brain teaser for netizens, no sooner went viral.

The tweet was captioned to read, "How many elephants are in the picture?" IFS officer not only shared the perfect shot, but also wrote in praise of the wildlife photographer for the great timing. "It took @WildLense_India nearly 1400 clicks in 20 odd minutes to get this perfect sync frame of 7 Elephants quenching their thirst. One can hardly make out. And only few got it correct. Really an awesome capture," read the tweet thread.

Check the click, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With the tweet initially having asked to guess the count and later to spot all 7 elephants, netizens kept figuring out to get the keen eye.

Here's some replies, take a look:

Advertisement

Sixth one you can see walking between the 1 and 2 elephant. Tiny baby elephant you can spot in the video — Omicron (@omicronist) January 20, 2022

My finding for seventh one is right or not pic.twitter.com/kSGxAyn4h9 — Shyam (@muhfat_shyam) January 20, 2022

Advertisement

7, 6 can be seen and seventh is in mother's womb — Rushiraj Suwarnkar (@RushirajSuwarn1) January 20, 2022

Ok,I got it three are pregnant — deep de jat (@deepsinghjat) January 21, 2022

Advertisement

7 — Renu chauhan (@Renu68883504) January 19, 2022

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:53 PM IST