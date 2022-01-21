e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

'How many elephants?', IFS officer takes to Twitter with brain teaser; see pic

FPJ Web Desk
Credit: Wildlense Eco foundation

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a picture of adorable family of elephants, who could be spotted sipping some water from a river. The picture was uploaded as a brain teaser for netizens, no sooner went viral.

The tweet was captioned to read, "How many elephants are in the picture?" IFS officer not only shared the perfect shot, but also wrote in praise of the wildlife photographer for the great timing. "It took @WildLense_India nearly 1400 clicks in 20 odd minutes to get this perfect sync frame of 7 Elephants quenching their thirst. One can hardly make out. And only few got it correct. Really an awesome capture," read the tweet thread.

Check the click, right here:

With the tweet initially having asked to guess the count and later to spot all 7 elephants, netizens kept figuring out to get the keen eye.

Here's some replies, take a look:

