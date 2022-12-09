WATCH: Woman from Paraguay pays artistic tribute to Brazilian footballer Pele, video of her painting football goes viral | Twitter / CONMEBOL

The 82-year-old footballer Pelé is hospitalised since a week for treatment of a respiratory infection made worse by COVID-19. He is expected to get discharged as soon as he recovers fully. "(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications," the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement as quoted by Sky Sports. The three-time World Cup winner is also fighting cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

Meanwhile, a video of an artistic tribute to the Brazilian footballer has surfaced on social media amid the days of FIFA World Cup 2022. The woman from Paraguay was seen painting a football to pay tribute the legendary player. The Paraguayan artist has been identified as 29-year-old Lili Cantero, who is in Qatar displaying her creativity. In the viral video, we can also see footballs themed towards other players.

Watch video

Assim foi a tarde de homenagem ao 👑 Rei @Pele!



A artista @lilicanteroart 🖌 mostrou seu talento ao vivo na #TreeOfDreams ✨, em mais uma de suas obras de arte 🎨.#AcrediteSempre pic.twitter.com/RvPmsmo8tU — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) December 7, 2022

To the unversed, Pele was voted the World Player of the Century by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics. Not just that, the Brazilian player also holds The Guinness World Records on his name for scoring the highest number of goals, 1,279 in 1,363 games, including friendlies.