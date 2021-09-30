Watch: Wife demands justice in a heart-wrenching video for husband's death during Gorakhpur hotel raid

The family of the Kanpur-based businessman who died under suspicious circumstances at a Gorakhpur hotel has alleged that he was beaten to death by police during a raid.

Manish Gupta, a 38-year-old property dealer from Kanpur, died in a hotel in Gorakhpur in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said they entered his hotel room as they were on the lookout for "suspicious persons".

They claim Manish Gupta died of a head injury sustained from falling to the ground in a state of drunkenness.

However, the victim's family members claim he died after the policemen, who entered his room, attacked him.

Manish Gupta's wife, Meenakshi, has accused the police and hotel staff of a cover-up. Her video demanding justice has gone viral.

"My husband was murdered in that hotel, he was killed by a policeman. There was no blood on the scene even though my husband was beaten bloody. Two of his friends said that there was blood everywhere, but the hotel staff cleaned it up," she says.

A blood soaked towel was later found by family members under the bed in the hotel room which proves that Manish had bled severely.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has enraged people across India who are demanding justice for Gupta.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Six cops were suspended on Tuesday night and a murder case was filed against them on Wednesday.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the six policemen and a hunt has been launched to nab them.

With inputs from IANS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:45 PM IST