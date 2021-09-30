e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:38 AM IST

Watch: Cong workers protest outside Sibal's house post 'Jee Huzur 23' remark; netizens call party 'self-destructing'

FPJ Web Desk
Workers of Delhi Congress protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal after Sibal reiterated demands for sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders; show placards reading Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal outside his residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | ANI

Workers of Delhi Congress protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal after Sibal reiterated demands for sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders; show placards reading Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal outside his residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | ANI

Advertisement

Hours after he raised questions over the functioning of the Congress, senior party leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday came under attacks from several quarters with party workers also protesting outside his house here.

In the wake of several Congress leaders quitting the party and its Punjab unit in turmoil, Sibal demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

Sibal, a member of the 'Group of 23' which last year had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, said at a press conference that the grouping is "not a Jee Huzur 23" and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands.

Carrying 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' placards and raising slogans against Sibal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers protested outside his Jor Bagh residence, saying they were "hurt" by his remarks.

The protesters raised slogans against Sibal asking him to "leave the party".

Several leaders hit out at Sibal for what they said was questioning the leadership from which he had earlier "benefitted".

A video of the protest went viral. Many expressed their dejection at the sight of Sibal being criticised for raising questions about the party.

Watch the video here:

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

ALSO READ

'Shocked and disgusted': Anand Sharma slams 'hooliganism' outside Kapil Sibal's house - Here is what...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal