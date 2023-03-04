WATCH: When Tom from 'Tom And Jerry' lost his job to a robot; video goes viral

Twitter

"Old is gold!" Old classic cartoons like 'Tom and Jerry' are still popular with all. The cartoons made to entertain the kids back in the day were not only fun, but at times had some educational value to them and also had some hidden meaning to them; at other times, they also predicted the future.

In a time when people across the globe are developing new technology to make life easier. Recently, there was a debate regarding ChatGPT about how the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) might make things worse on the job front.

Just at the time when the debate on AI is going on, an old clip from the 'Tom and Jerry' show has gone viral on social media. But, this time around, it is linked to the current threat to jobs across the world: artificial intelligence (AI).

The viral video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer, Supriya Sahu on March 1. Sahu posted the video along with a caption that said, "60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of Machines and Artificial Intelligence. Now #TomandJerry #Wednesdayvibes."

60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of Machines and Artificial Intelligence. Now 😝#TomandJerry #Wednesdayvibes pic.twitter.com/EhWMbnZYLA — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 1, 2023

The video is from an episode of the classic cartoon where Tom, the cat, gets replaced by a robotic cat that efficiently tackles the rat, Jerry. This clip posted by Sahu has got more than 30,000 views on Twitter.

In the clip, Tom's owner reads instructions for her new robot "Mechano--The cat of tomorrow, no feeding, no fussing, and no fur clean, efficient, and dependable," and later calls Tom to introduce the robotic cat. Initially, Tom laughs at the robot, but once the woman switches on Mechano, the robot successfully catches Jerry and throws him out of the house. At the end of the clip, disappointed Tom packs his bag and leaves the house, feeling dejected over his job loss.

This viral video has shown us how the cartoons back then predicted our future.