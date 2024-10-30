 Video: West Bengal Girl's Dance On Trending Song 'Aaj Ki Raat' Takes Internet By Storm
Video: West Bengal Girl's Dance On Trending Song 'Aaj Ki Raat' Takes Internet By Storm

Video: West Bengal Girl's Dance On Trending Song 'Aaj Ki Raat' Takes Internet By Storm

Uploaded by her mother who is a reel creator, Minakshi, the clip showcases the impressive dance moves of the young dancer from the state's Basirhat region. Dressed in a pink gown and carrying a gracious smile, she nailed the iconic steps of the trending song, which was originally performed by Tamannaah Bhatia as a part of the film 'Stree 2'.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
'Aaj Ki Raat' dance reel | Instagram/Minakshi

If you are an active user on internet platforms, your feed would be loaded with dance reels from recent movie releases. A young girl from West Bengal dancing to the trending song "Aaj Ki Raat" has taken the internet by storm. Uploaded by her mother who is a reel creator, Minakshi, the clip showcases the impressive dance moves of the young dancer from the state's Basirhat region.

In the first video, Minakshi's daughter was seen grooving joyfully to the catchy tune all alone, captivating viewers with her infectious energy and charm. It opened by showing her turning around towards the camera and display some dance moves. Dressed in a pink gown and carrying a gracious smile, she nailed the iconic steps of the trending song, which was originally performed by Tamannaah Bhatia as a part of the film 'Stree 2'.

This wasn't all. The mother-daughter duo expressed their love for this song even more, a few days later. Minakshi shared another video, this time featuring both mother and daughter vibing together.

The video initially showed the mother on camera, trying to call the daughter on the dance floor. Soon, it showed the little girl taking over with her impressive moves. Minakshi stood in the background enjoying her daughter's dance performance.

article-image

This mother-daughter duo’s interest for creating reels and engaging in dance performances has drawn the attention of internet users. Both the videos have received thousands of views.

Their videos have quickly gone viral, winning the hearts of netizens. Comments praising their video content and expressing admiration for the little one's dance performance poured in, showcasing the positive impact of social media in bringing such heartfelt moments.

