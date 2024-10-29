Video: Dancer Rohini Bhagat's Electrifying Moves On Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Aaj Ki Raat' Goes Viral; Netizens React

Dance reel on 'Aaj Ki Raat' | Rohini Bhagat

If you are scrolling your internet feed to understand what's trending on social media, we have you covered. Let us tell you that dance enthusiasts are busy grooving to the item number performed by Tamannaah Bhatia. Yes, you guessed it right if you said "Aaj Ki Raat". The peppy beat has rolled out a reel trend among netizens. There are already thousands of videos on this beat across online platforms, where people are seen vibing to the song and showcasing their dancing skills.



Of the many videos which have circulated online on this song, here's one which caught the attention of more than a million viewers on Instagram.



Rohini Bhagat, an Instagram influencer known for promoting body positivity through her travel and dance reels, has taken social media by storm with her electrifying dance moves to Tamannaah Bhatia's hit song "Aaj Ki Raat" from the recent Hindi film "Stree 2". In her Instagram reel, she wore a slit costume resembling the original dance scene. She grooved to the trending song with all her energy and charm, impressing internet users.



In her video, Bhagat was seen displaying some energetic dance moves to the trending song. From gracefully shaking her belly and hips to displaying the signature steps performed by Tamannaah in the original video, the influencer was seen nailing it.



Netizens have reacted to her dance reel and lauded her for her impressive dance performance. Despite some ridiculing her body weight, others dropped uplifting comments to praise her performance.



Netizens react

"Dance nahi gym jao (Don't dance, go to the gym)," one user wrote while body shaming her. On a similar note, another said, "Dance suit nhi Kar raha aap par (Dance doesn't suit you)". However, soon, others appreciated Bhagat's dance by saying, "Size doesn't matter...You are gorgeous aapane bahut achcha dance Kiya mam (You have danced very nicely ma'am)".