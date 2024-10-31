VIDEO: CRPF Jawan Catches Wife Trying To Elope, Thrashes Her Lover In Front Of Crowd At Patna Station

CRPF Jawan Catches Wife Trying To Elope, Thrashes Her Lover In Front Of Crowd At Patna Station | X

Patna: In a shocking incident which came to light from Patna, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan created a ruckus at the station after he caught his wife red-handed while trying to elope with her paramour. A violent clash erupted at the railway station and the CRPF jawan thrashed the lover in front of the crowd present at platform no.9. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. A high-voltage drama unfolded between the husband, wife and the lover at the railway station.

The incident occurred at Patna Junction on Wednesday (October 30) evening when the woman, who is a constable in the Bihar Police, engaged in a fierce fight with her husband, who is a CRPF jawan, caught her red-handed while she was trying to elope with her lover. As the CRPF jawan reached the station in search of his wife, the woman saw him and started maintaining a distance from her lover and the lover also attempted to flee from the spot.

However, the jawan saw them together and held the man at the railway station. He started slapping and kicking the man in front of the huge crowd present at the railway station. The onlookers were shocked to see the man being thrashed on the platform, however, after some time, the entire scene became clear to them.

Instead of intervening and stopping the fight, they recorded the incident on camera and made the video viral on social media. The video shows that the CRPF jawan is engaged in a heated argument with his wife after he thrashed her lover at the platform. The high-voltage drama continued at the station for sometime and then the CRPF jawan left with his wife. The man also fled from the spot after the couple left.

There are reports that the woman was trying to elope with her lover to Singrauli in the Link Express. She reached the station along with her lover to catch the train, but her husband arrived at the last moment. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.