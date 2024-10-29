MP: Woman Jumps Into Well With 2 Kids In Chhatarpur, Both Die; Travel Company Operator’s Wife Kills Self

Representative Image

Woman Jumps Into Well With 2 Kids In Chhatarpur, Both Die

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman named Ramkali in Bhabhuva village in Chhatarpur district jumped into a well with her two children to commit suicide on Tuesday. While villagers managed to rescue the mother, her daughter and infant son died.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Rajnagar police station, approximately 50 km from the district headquarters. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh, Ramkali allegedly took the drastic step following a family dispute. Initial investigations suggest that her husband Anil Pal is a habitual drinker and gambler, which often led to conflicts between the couple.

On the day of the incident, a heated argument ensued between Ramkali and Anil prompting her to jump into the well with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and her one-and-a-half-month-old son. After learning about the incident, local residents rushed to the scene. Rajnagar Station Officer Siddharth Sharma also reached the spot to coordinate rescue efforts. She was pulled from the well. Her condition is said to be critical.

Travel Company Operator’s Wife Kills Self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wife of a travel company operator committed suicide in the guest room when her husband was sitting in the living room hall, Kolar police said on Tuesday. Victim Nisha Singh (30) lived with her husband Shailendra Singh in Kolar.

They both ran a travel agency in the area. On Monday Shailendra was sitting in a hall and was doing some work when Nisha went to guest room and hanged herself from the ceiling fan. After some time, Shailendra called Nisha. When she did not respond, Shailendra reached the room and found Nisha hanging.

He raised alarm, brought down Nisha and rushed to nearby private hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. No suicide note was found.