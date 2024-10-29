 MP: Woman Jumps Into Well With 2 Kids In Chhatarpur, Both Die; Travel Company Operator’s Wife Kills Self
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Woman Jumps Into Well With 2 Kids In Chhatarpur, Both Die; Travel Company Operator’s Wife Kills Self

MP: Woman Jumps Into Well With 2 Kids In Chhatarpur, Both Die; Travel Company Operator’s Wife Kills Self

While villagers managed to rescue the mother, her daughter and infant son died.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Woman Jumps Into Well With 2 Kids In Chhatarpur, Both Die

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman named Ramkali in Bhabhuva village in Chhatarpur district jumped into a well with her two children to commit suicide on Tuesday. While villagers managed to rescue the mother, her daughter and infant son died.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Rajnagar police station, approximately 50 km from the district headquarters. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh, Ramkali allegedly took the drastic step following a family dispute. Initial investigations suggest that her husband Anil Pal is a habitual drinker and gambler, which often led to conflicts between the couple.

On the day of the incident, a heated argument ensued between Ramkali and Anil prompting her to jump into the well with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and her one-and-a-half-month-old son. After learning about the incident, local residents rushed to the scene. Rajnagar Station Officer Siddharth Sharma also reached the spot to coordinate rescue efforts. She was pulled from the well. Her condition is said to be critical.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Points Out At Shrutika Arjun’s Changing Accent, Says, ‘She Is Putting Up An Act’
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Points Out At Shrutika Arjun’s Changing Accent, Says, ‘She Is Putting Up An Act’
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Files Nomination From Worli Seat, Promises Development And Community Engagement
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Files Nomination From Worli Seat, Promises Development And Community Engagement
Inside The Minimally Cute Wardrobe Of Bigg Boss 18’s Chum Darang
Inside The Minimally Cute Wardrobe Of Bigg Boss 18’s Chum Darang
Navi Mumbai: National Burns Centre Reports 2 Diwali Burn Cases Before Festival's Peak, Urges Precautions
Navi Mumbai: National Burns Centre Reports 2 Diwali Burn Cases Before Festival's Peak, Urges Precautions
Read Also
Shocker! Reckless SUV Driver Runs Over Two Girls Making Diwali Rangoli Outside Home In Indore; CCTV...
article-image
Representative Image

Representative Image |

Travel Company Operator’s Wife Kills Self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wife of a travel company operator committed suicide in the guest room when her husband was sitting in the living room hall, Kolar police said on Tuesday. Victim Nisha Singh (30) lived with her husband Shailendra Singh in Kolar.

They both ran a travel agency in the area. On Monday Shailendra was sitting in a hall and was doing some work when Nisha went to guest room and hanged herself from the ceiling fan. After some time, Shailendra called Nisha. When she did not respond, Shailendra reached the room and found Nisha hanging.

He raised alarm, brought down Nisha and rushed to nearby private hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. No suicide note was found.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Four Elephants Found Dead In Bandhavgarh, Five Undergoing Treatment

MP: Four Elephants Found Dead In Bandhavgarh, Five Undergoing Treatment

MP: Five Held For Stealing Black Mustard From Warehouse In Satna; Tribal Students Make Rangolis On...

MP: Five Held For Stealing Black Mustard From Warehouse In Satna; Tribal Students Make Rangolis On...

Bhopal: AICC Announces Appointment Of 168 Members; PCC Committee More Appointments Announced

Bhopal: AICC Announces Appointment Of 168 Members; PCC Committee More Appointments Announced

MP: Woman Jumps Into Well With 2 Kids In Chhatarpur, Both Die; Travel Company Operator’s Wife...

MP: Woman Jumps Into Well With 2 Kids In Chhatarpur, Both Die; Travel Company Operator’s Wife...

MP Updates: Youth Rapes College Mate On Pretext Of Marriage; 5 Women Congress Leaders Visit Gang...

MP Updates: Youth Rapes College Mate On Pretext Of Marriage; 5 Women Congress Leaders Visit Gang...