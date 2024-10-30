 Viral Video: Woman Finds Series Of ₹500 Notes Hidden Inside Her Birthday Cake
Viral Video: Woman Finds Series Of ₹500 Notes Hidden Inside Her Birthday Cake

Moving over name-inscribed and photo-featured cakes, here's something that will draw your attention. Recently, a few people surprised a woman by stuffing a series of currency notes inside her birthday cake, leaving her amused to discover them during the cake cutting celebration.

Updated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
article-image

Know someone whose birthday is around the corner? You might take an inspiration from a viral video that is winning of the hearts of people on the internet. Everyone looks forward to make their dear ones feel special on their birthday, then why not start that with a quirky and memorable cake?

Moving over name-inscribed and photo-featured cakes, here's something that will draw your attention. Recently, a few people surprised a woman by stuffing a series of currency notes inside her birthday cake, leaving her amused to discover them during the cake cutting celebration.

Watch video below

The video showed a woman standing in front of her cake and getting ready to start the cake cutting ritual. So far, it appeared like an usual birthday party where the special person would cut the dessert and others would sing the birthday song.

Seconds into the video, the woman cut the cake, and that's then the fun began. She discovered something surprising inside the cake as she pulled out the "Happy Birthday" label from the cake.

Rs 500 notes stuffed inside birthday cake

Instead of cutting the cake it through the creamy layers, she simply pulled out the label, which was attached to a series of Rs 500 notes. As she drew the object outside the cake, she happened to pull a chain of currency along with it.

Her reaction said it all. She looked quite impressed with the cake stuffed with some cash amount inside it. In excitement and delight, she opened her mouth wide open to smile and share the joyous moment with her dear ones, who brought her this specially-crafted dessert.

Video hits more than 16,000 likes

The video of this cake which was stuffed with Rs 500 notes is now going viral on Instagram. It has won more than 16,000 likes on the social media platform already, suggesting netizens are in love with the idea of gifting some money by hiding it inside the cake.

