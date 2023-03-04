e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Ahead of Women's Day, Prega News ad goes viral for THIS reason

The viral video can be termed a must-watch for every mother.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Ahead of Women's Day, Prega News ad goes viral for THIS reason | YouTube

With International Women’s Day just around the corner, a video released online by Prega News, Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection brand, has taken the internet by storm. The video that runs lesser than three minutes captures glimpses of women embracing motherhood.

Do you think that being a mother needs compromises of one's figure, fashion sense, or any other? The advertisement video shared by the brand will give you a different perspective. In the video, we can see two females confronting each other at a clothing store, while one enjoys wearing an XL-fitting with charm, the other is a little hesitant to try the plus size western outfit.

WATCH:

"You know, only a few months back I became a mother for the first time. And I was so sure that post-pregnancy, there will be some changes. These stretch marks, this XL fitting...these changes won't let me change from within," goes the empowering talk in the viral ad video.

The video also shared results from studies on mental health of mothers and reflected that 65% women feel negative about their body after delivery. The brand video highlighted the case along with a strong message of body positivity and won hearts on the internet. Since a few days of upload under #MarkOfStrength, the Prega News video attracted more than a 6.5 million views on YouTube.

Internet reacts

Netizens praised the brand for promoting body positivity and attempting to change perspectives of a woman's ideal figure or size. "Beautiful message, " read the comments section while acknowledging the video.

