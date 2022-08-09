Did you check MS Dhoni's Guruji avatar? Check viral ad video of agarbatti brand

The thalaiva of Chennai Super Kings was seen dressed in yellow, but this time, not for the IPL franchise but to flaunt his dharmic side. Wait, what? Okay, to pour details over MS Dhoni's guruji avatar, he was featured in an ad commercial for Zed Black 3 in 1 agarbatti brand.

Indian Cricket Legend and beloved Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted endorsing the agarbatti brand in his viral ad video. According to a press release, the recent TVC is an extension of Zed Black's ‘prarthna hogi sweekar’ campaign which aims to send across the brand message that during testing times, only prayers become viral and one needs to spread them selflessly.

Watch video:

"I truly believe during difficult times, only praying together gives one the strength to face all odds, the official document quoted the legendary cricketer.

In the 10 second clip, we can see him saying that prayers would surely go viral. Mahi's youthful and unconventional avatar is winning hearts of fans, followers and several viewers.

Take a look at some comments, right here: