Did you see that? It's Varun Dhawan on local Namkeen's wrapper, actor shares image on Instagram

The craze of Varun Dhawan’s character Ajju Bhaiya from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal is increasing every day! The local brand which goes by the name Shani Hani namkeen was seen using the actor's bike look on their product packaging.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
Varun Dhawan took to re-share a viral photo that showed him endorsing a namkeen brand. After many fans created a buzz over the Bollywood star's photo on the packaging of a local food product, he couldn't resist from posting it on Instagram.

Did he really get into the brand? No official comment over any partnership or tie-up of the feature has been made by Varun yet. The scenario seems to have resulted out of mere fandom ahead of the film 'Bawaal.'

Check Varun's Instagram story:

Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated film venture Bawaal is currently creating a rage among the audience. While the film just went off the floors with all the schedules wrapped, this Sajid Nadiadwala film has already started garnering fans for Varun Dhawan’s character Ajju Bhaiya.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in a star cast of Gen Z actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who will be starring in Bawaal.‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April, 2023.

