Watch: Indonesian dancer performs Condong in viral video; netizens laud her beautiful expressions

Condong is a Balinese dance that is often performed as a prelude to legong and is accompanied by semar pangulingan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
article-image

Traditional and cultural art forms are so rich and vibrant that it can amuse and amaze viewers. Goosebumps! In a recent video doing rounds on social media, we could see a female gracefully exhibiting her dance skills. She is believed to be performing Condong, a Balinese dance.

Take a look at the video, right here:

The post caption informed viewers about the dance form: Condong is a Balinese dance that is often performed as a prelude to legong and is accompanied by semar pangulingan. This term also refers to fictional characters, classic representations of female servants, who are present in condong dances, such as the legong, gambuh, and arja dances.

Since shared on Instagram a few days ago, the video has won hearts of netizens with multiple shares and appreciating comments.

Check some comments:

