WATCH: 'Wearable beanbags' launched in Japan goes viral as it lets you chill anywhere

From knowing about a woman addicted to eating her bed to this video showing people wearing a beanbag anywhere they go, the internet is flooded with bizarre stuff to amuse viewers. Talking of the recently launched 'wearable beanbags,' it is just as unique as it sounds.

Ever imagined carrying the huge bean bag with you wherever you go so that you can sit and take a nap at ease? This might seem a little bizarre but it has manifested. A promotional video of this unique product has taken the internet by storm.

Sharing the footage on Twitter, news agency Reuters wrote, "A Japanese clothing company launched ‘wearable beanbags’ which allows people to plonk themselves down anytime, anywhere." The video adds details about the invented clothing and says, "

The beanbag was designed by Japan-based company Takikou Sewing. Shogo Takikawa, a representative of the company can be heard saying in the video, "The concept was born out of the idea of a cushion that would allow you to totally let go, any time, anywhere. You can put this on and chill out in your living room, or loads of other places, that's why we created it."

A man displaying the outfit expressed how it feels to wear the heavy beanbag. The video notes his words, "It makes you a little heavy around the middle, but it's good fun."

Interestingly, the outfit comes in varied sizes and reportedly sells for about 120 USD (nearly 10, 000 INR).

