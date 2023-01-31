e-Paper Get App
Bizarre! This US woman is addicted to 'eating mattresses'

Would you ever eat your bed? That may seem too weird for you, but not for this woman from the US.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
YouTube TLC
You might love your sleep time and even your comforting mattress. But, wait, would you ever eat your bed? That may seem too weird for you, but not for this woman from the US. Identified as Jennifer, the female has created buzz for her never-thought-about cravings.

While some would have come across this case years ago, the bizarre addiction is back in the news as it has resurfaced to stun netizens. Jennifer had earlier gone viral on social media after her interview with TLC on YouTube caught the eyes of the masses.

It may be true that everyone has an addiction to something or the other, however, little would have anyone guessed about someone loving to eat their bed and the spongy material that makes the cushion. While confessing about her addiction, she told TLC that she would lick the mattresses and bite them for consumption.

Reportedly, Jennifer ate about a square foot worth of mattresses a day, and moved to even eating her mother's mattress after polishing off all of her own.

