Watch: Water enters moving bus as rain lashes Delhi; sarcastic Twitterati call it 'Venice's gondola'

Incessant rainfall early on Tuesday brought much relief to the people of Delhi from sultry weather conditions. However, soon the rainfall caused waterlogging that turned into a headache for Delhi's citizens.

Rains resulted in waterlogging which caused long traffic snarls in many areas of Delhi. An auto-rickshaw was stuck and several cars and buses were partially submerged at Delhi's Pragati Maidan and Mathura road.

"Traffic was affected in front of WHO Building near IP flyover due to water logging," said a traffic police.

Many took to social media to share the woes that they faced due to waterlogging. Among such posts is a video that went viral earning a lot of criticism for the AAP-led Delhi government.

ANI posted the video wherein one can see water entering a moving bus due to the rainfall.

Tweeting the video, ANI wrote, "Rainwater enters a moving bus of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) at Ullan Batar Marg in Palam area of Delhi."