Photo

Updated on

In Photos: It's Delhi's turn to suffer from waterlogging as rainfall lashes city

By FPJ Web Desk

New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged Ring Road during monsoon rains in New Delhi, Tuesday, July, 27, 2021.
New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged Ring Road during monsoon rains in New Delhi, Tuesday, July, 27, 2021.
PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Incessant rainfall early on Tuesday brought much relief to the people of Delhi from sultry weather conditions, though the city witnessed traffic jams at major intersections due to waterlogging.

The meteorological department has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over many places in the national capital along with Gurugram, Manesar, Panipat (Haryana) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many places of North-west Delhi, Central Delhi, South-Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Bhiwadi, Bawal, Narnaul, Kosli, Rewari, Nuh, Manesar (Haryana), Tizara, Alwar, Rajgarh, Deeg, Nagar, Khairthal, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Lachmanngarh, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted early on Tuesday.

On the other hand, rains resulted in waterlogging which caused long traffic snarls in many areas of Delhi.

An auto-rickshaw was stuck and several cars and buses were partially submerged at Delhi's Pragati Maidan and Mathura road.

"Traffic was affected in front of WHO Building near IP flyover due to water logging," said a traffic police.

New Delhi: Vehicles ply on the waterlogged Ring Road during monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July, 27, 2021.
New Delhi: Vehicles ply on the waterlogged Ring Road during monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July, 27, 2021.
PTI Photo/Atul Yadav
New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged Ring Road during monsoon rains in New Delhi, Tuesday, July, 27, 2021.
New Delhi: Commuters wade through a waterlogged Ring Road during monsoon rains in New Delhi, Tuesday, July, 27, 2021.
PTI Photo/Atul Yadav
Vehicles drive along a water-logged road during heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on July 27, 2021.
Vehicles drive along a water-logged road during heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on July 27, 2021.
Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP
A bus drives along a water-logged road during heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on July 27, 2021.
A bus drives along a water-logged road during heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on July 27, 2021.
Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP
Vehicles drive along a water-logged road during heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on July 27, 2021.
Vehicles drive along a water-logged road during heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on July 27, 2021.
Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP
Vehicles drive during heavy monsoon rains as other take shelter under a flyover in New Delhi on July 27, 2021.
Vehicles drive during heavy monsoon rains as other take shelter under a flyover in New Delhi on July 27, 2021.
Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP
A man pushes his scooter as vehicles drive along a water-logged road during heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on July 27, 2021.
A man pushes his scooter as vehicles drive along a water-logged road during heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi on July 27, 2021.
Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP
Delhi: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in several areas of the national capital; visuals from Mathura Road.
Delhi: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in several areas of the national capital; visuals from Mathura Road.
ANI
Haryana: Roads waterlogged in many parts of Gurugram following heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from different parts of the city.
Haryana: Roads waterlogged in many parts of Gurugram following heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from different parts of the city.
ANI

With inputs from IANS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in