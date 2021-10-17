e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:49 PM IST

Watch: Viral video shows Tamil Nadu teacher mercilessly beating student 'for skipping class'

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Unsplash

A student was allegedly beaten up by a teacher inside the classroom for skipping the previous class in Tamil Nadu and the video went viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, Subramanian, the teacher from a higher secondary school in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu allegedly held the student's hair and beaten him continuously and kicked him.

After the video went viral on social media, the Cuddalore collector ordered a probe on the incident. The student has admitted to Chidambaram government hospital and the probe panel enquired both student and teacher on the incident.

Following the enquiry, the teacher was booked and arrested under the SC-ST prevention of atrocities Act.

Watch the video here: (Trigger warning: violence)

Reacting to the incident, the student's father appealed to all the teachers not to hurt students and avoid such incidents in the future.

"I am so worried about my child and disappointed by such a brutal act. He has few injuries and was admitted to a government hospital. I appeal to all teachers not to hurt students and make sure such incidents should not happen in future," the student's father, Chandrasekhar said.

Chandraleka, a teacher from Chennai Everwin School also reacted to the incident and said that the teachers should have more patience.

"It's very disappointing that such a violent incident has taken place in the classroom in Tami Nadu as it is a land of ahimsa and love. Teachers should have more patience. I am sure that this kind of incident should not happen in future," she added.

With inputs from ANI.

