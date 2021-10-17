Watch: Mob forces woman to remove burqa for 'defaming community'; enraged netizens question vigilantism

A young woman travelling on a scooty in Bhopal was forced to remove her burqa, as per a video going viral on social media. The video is likely of Saturday.

The incident took place in Islampura under Itkhedi police station of Bhopal, when a young woman, who is riding a white coloured two-wheeler with her male friend, was seen being harassed by a group of men.

As per reports, some people stopped her and objected to her wearing burqa, asking her repeatedly to take it off.

In the viral video, some people are seen telling the girl that she is defaming their community. When the girl took off her burqa, she was then forced to remove the mask also. The video also shows both the girl and her companion pleading with the mob to leave them.

Watch the video here: (Trigger warning: harassment)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has caused a lot of outrage on social media with people criticising those who indulge in moral policing on the grounds of religion.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from IANS.

A complaint has been made by the girl to the police, but the police arrested two youths and released them after later.

ALSO READ Watch: Horrific visuals surface on social media as floods in Kerala claim at least 9 lives

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:33 PM IST