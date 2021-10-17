e-Paper Get App

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Viral

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:14 AM IST

Watch: Horrific visuals surface on social media as floods in Kerala claim at least 9 lives

FPJ Web Desk
Flood water gushes through low-lying areas triggered by heavy incessant rains at Ranni, in Pathanamthitta on Saturday. | ANI

At least nine people have lost their lives so far in Kerala and over a dozen were missing as heavy rains lashed the state triggering flash floods and landslides in parts of the state, the Water Resources Minister Roshi Augustin said on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, four people were killed in Kottayam district while two casualties have been reported in Idukki district, the minister said.

Idduki and Kottayam districts in Central and South Kerala bore the brunt of the heavy rains that have been lashing the state since Friday with many people feared missing in landslides.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued locals at Muvattupuzha in the rain-hit Ernakulam district, the Minister said.

A rescue operation by the NDRF is underway at Kokkayar, Idukki, stated the minister.

"Army and Indian Air Force are on stand-by for assistance. We will provide all help to those in need," said Kerala Minister K Rajan in rain-hit Kottayam district.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that four people died in landslides in Koottickal in Kottayam and Kokkayam in Idduki districts of Kerala and 12 persons went missing due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Meanwhile, horrific visuals from Kerala are making the rounds of Twitter leaving netizens horrified at the sight.

Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

