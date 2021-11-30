WATCH: Viral video of woman wearing blouse made out of ‘Henna’ leaves netizens stunned

Who says henna is just for your hands? A Punjabi designer has chosen henna over all the other options to drape her sari. Probably the designer/mehendi artist has taken the Bollywood song' Mehendi lagage rakhna...' too seriously to have come up with the ‘Henna blouse’.

The viral video shows the woman wearing a blouse made out of henna draped in a white saree.

The video was shared on Instagram by the username @thanos_jatt and is believed to be of a women from from Sindhi-Punjabi community who beautifully carries her saree along the stylized pretty mehendi on her skin.

“Henna blouse. What’s next?” read the caption of the post. Watch the trending video here:

The video has raised questions in the minds of people on 'what next' could they be witnessing. The comments which have poured in hint that the audience is divided on accepting this level of creativity, with several likes on the video - some have got to give negative comments to the feed.

Take a look at how netizens have reacted:

This isn't the first time where henna blouse has become an ‘in thing’ when it comes to fashion. Last year, similar videos caught the eyes of viewers as well. A modern bride who opted for something new than the traditional sari, had won the internet.

The video attracted over 70K likes when posted on Instagram by @wittyvow which captured a gorgeous looking henna blouse. The video was captioned to read, 'Creativity at its best ! Gorgeous Henna blouse spotted on the bride'.

Take a look:

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 04:55 PM IST