Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 03:06 PM IST

WATCH: Painter's way of writing 'Diesel' on fuel tank leaves netizens awestruck as video goes viral

A video of a painter writing 'Diesel' on a fuel truck has gone viral, gaining over 194K views on Twitter.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter@GabbbarSingh

With the prices of Diesel soaring like nobody's business, you already might have come across several memes and stories on social media.

But this time, the word 'Diesel' has grabbed eyeballs not for the soaring prices or on how the fuel involves into pollution, but for something else!

A painter who quickly stylizes with the word 'Diesel' to make it appear stunning on the fuel tank of a truck, is now trending across social media.

The video shared by a Twitter user with the handle @GabbbarSingh shared the video, which has gone viral attracting about 194K views. In the viral video, the painter is seen moving his brush at the truck's fuel tank to write the word 'Diesel' on it.

The excellent calligraphic skills and quickness to get quirky in the work exhibited has won the internet. The man's impeccable brush strokes dipped in the paint of orange is pretty energetic and engaging to watch.

The 22-second video shared on Twitter read the caption "I'm watching this on loop". Take a look at the extraordinary artistic touch of this painter, here:

Have a look to see for yourself!

At the end of the video, when he completes the paint to read it clear 'Diesel' after his way of creatively making squares and blocks to come up to this - he simply goes off the video probably to wave his brushes at the next vehicle at the garage.

Netizens are amazed as to how easily the painter added the word to the fuel tank. They were amazed at the amazing painting and wordart styles this man displayed.

One of the users with the name @Manoj49151909 said he remembered the great artist M.F.Hussain after seeing the viral video, and his tweet read, 'M. F. Hussain in his younger days, new great in the making.'

Have a look at a few more reactions:

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 03:06 PM IST
