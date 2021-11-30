WATCH: Video of man making ‘Masala Strawberries' goes viral; netizens call it 'COVID 30'

The internet is full of weird food content and this clip proves that even further. A video from Bangladesh is doing rounds on social media in which a man can be seen making masala strawberries and foodies on the internet are not impressed.

The video was uploaded on an Instagram page called 'Our Collection' and has enjoyed a staggering 6.5 million views. To prepare the bizarre dish, the man cut the strawberries into bite-sized pieces and put them in a jar. Next, he seasoned them with some spices and salt and closed the lid of the jar. He then shook the jar to coat the spices on the strawberries properly and then served it on a paper plate.

Watch Video Here:

Social media users were absolutely displeased and disgusted with the weird dish and flooded the comments section under the video with their comments of disapproval.

“Satyanaash,” a user commented.

Another user said, “RIP strawberry.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:06 PM IST