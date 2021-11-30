The wait is finally over! Watch the trailer of Ranveer Singh-starrer 83'

After a long wait, the makers of the much anticipated film '83 have released the trailer of the iconic cricket match of India. The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable, the cricket drama is all set to hit the big screen on 24th December 2021.

'83 Trailer in Hindi Out Now:

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev.

Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present '83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release.

'83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production, and

Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 09:51 AM IST