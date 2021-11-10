Watch : Viral video of TN BJP chief Annamalai's photoshoot in the midst of Chennai floods sparks outrage on Twitter

A recent video of K. Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief has become the talk of the Twitterverse; giving rise to yet another controversy after the BJP chief went to Kolathur to assess the flood situation, but ended up being slammed for staging a photo op.

The footage shows Annamalai sitting in ankle-deep water on a boat with his party member Karu Nagarajan, that went viral in absolutely no time, on social media.

His aides can be heard telling the videographer to film a video in a specific way in the background.

Others walking alongside the boat, in ankle-deep water were asked to move,so that Annamalai and Nagarajan may be seen. This was obvious as the cameraman capturing Annamalai was heard requesting the natives to step aside.

Have a look at the video here:

Annamalai is also seen in the video telling a woman to go upstairs to escape flooding and stay safe. Annamalai spent the day touring flooded areas, accusing the DMK government of failing to manage the disaster while he is seen walking in knee-deep water at Kolathur in another video shared on social media by his own team.

Netizens ridiculed Annamalai for using a boat to cross a street with ankle-deep water, where he could have walked to meet the people.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:12 PM IST