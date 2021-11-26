WATCH: Viral video of 'Popcorn Clouds' leaves the internet stunned; netizens call it real- life 'paradise'

Everyone has come across those moments wherein the first thought that comes to mind is to pause, take out your mobile phone and quickly snap a picture of nature. This can be anything from a beautiful sunset to a super rare event that can leave us mesmerised and totally speechless!

Nature does have its ways to make us fall in love with it. And sometimes this can happen out of nowhere just like these fluffy clouds that were spotted in Argentina.

A video of these 'popcorn' clouds has gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens stunned an in awe. The unique occurrence, known as Mammatus clouds, was discovered in Argentina's Casa Grande, Córdoba.

The video depicts an overcast sky with densely packed fluffy clouds.

Have a look at the video here:

"Late Saturday afternoon, the sky was blanketed in strange clouds that made us feel like we were in a vivarium, and then came the big storm with lightning, gusts, and hail'', said the caption.

The viral video has received over 60,630 views and the numbers are soaring as each minute passes by.

Have a look at how netizens have reacted to the serene view:

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ #INDVsNZ: Fans are all praises for Ravichandran Ashwin as he helps India cross the 300 run mark

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:29 PM IST