INDVsNZ: Fans are all praises for Ravichandran Ashwin as he helps India cross the 300 run mark

Seems like cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin made up his mind to bag some runs as well, along with Shreyas Iyer who struck a century for the second day of the 1st Test of India vs New Zealand.

The umpire reprimanded Ashwin for running in the danger area of the pitch at the start of his innings, but he decided to play several shots after that, with Tim Southee as his target. In the 95th over, the Indian spinner smashed the Kiwi pacer for two back-to-back boundaries to help India reach 300 runs.

Fans were all praises for Ashwin's aggressive approach right after they witnessed the cricketer him hit boundaries to the pacer.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Resuming on overnight score of 75, Iyer (105 off 171 balls) on Friday became the 16th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut and second after the great Gundappa Vishwanath to reach the milestone at this very ground after 52 years. Ashwin (38 batting off 54 balls) did the bulk of scoring in the morning session in which 81 runs were scored but also four wickets were lost.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:04 PM IST