Watch: Viral video of India's biggest Bahubali Golgappa has got netizens drooling; here's why

Who doesn't love Pani Puri on a hot summer day or even on a day when the rains cannot stop pouring! Pani Puri is said to be the key to all the hearts that are drawn to street cuisine. This yummy delight is known by different names based on the places it comes from. People call it Golgappa, Puchka, Batashe, or even Gup Chup. The fact that it has a variety of names, proves that this chaat item has travelled pretty much all across the country.

Pani Puri recently made headlines after a Bhopal street food vendor decided to give the snack away for free to all of his customers in honour of his daughter's birth. This very special Pani Puri has gotten the internet's attention in hardly no time. We are talking about the humungous 'Bahubali Pani Puri' in Nagpur, Maharashtra that has piqued the interest of all the foodies in the country. Wish to know why?

Have a look at the video:

Bahubali Golgappa is now every foodie's dream. Have a look at how netizens have reacted to this super yummy Golgappa.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:27 PM IST