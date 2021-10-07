'The talk of the town in J&K': #UmranMalik bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2021; proud fans flood Twitter with praises

Umran Malik, the 21-year old cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir delivered the fastest delivery of the Indian Premier League 2021 season, during his team's match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Umran, who was brought in as a substitute for the injured T Natarajan, has been one of the franchise's few bright spots that has made fans super proud

Malik took a step further against RCB, clocking at 153kmph in the eighth over while delivering to Devdutt Padikkal, after making a splash against Kolkata Knight Riders with his blistering pace.

Meanwhile, fans could not help but sing praises for the young cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir who bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021. Seconds after Umran's rapid over, netizens, including former cricketers, flooded the Twitterverse with appreciation for Umran.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Umran Malik bowling some serious 🔥 🔥🔥 troubling everyone. Expect him to go big in next years @IPL auction #IPL2021 #SRH — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 6, 2021

Something about pace that has you on the edge of your seat. Umran Malik isn't just a tearaway. He looks a proper bowler and we need to look after him.@IrfanPathan, any more there in Jammu and Kashmir? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2021

Congratulations #UmranMalik.

The talk of town in J&K.

My best wishes pic.twitter.com/h98VxFyCZm — Fairoz Khan (@Fairoz_JK) October 7, 2021

It's a 21yr old kashmiri boy who bowled the fastest bowl in the ipl. Name is #UmranMalik . Can't wait to see him in indiansquad — MOHAMMAD TAUHEED (@abdultauheed107) October 7, 2021

Record breaker and record maker

Bullet train for #SRH and #IndianCricketTeam — अमन मिश्रा (@78AmanMishra) October 7, 2021

From playing Tennis ball cricket to bowling fast ball of ipl 2021, Umran Malik has come a long way 👏#UmranMalik #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/gTDrTGOSYT — Syed Aamir Quadri (@aamir28_) October 6, 2021

Le RCB :- toda slow dalo bhai 😂😂🤪🤪 #UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/Y7WBLWKBah — ASHISH SAHANI (@ASHISHS15272338) October 6, 2021

Maiden wicket for #UmranMalik . Srinagar express has left everyone in awe. RAW PACE with accuracy ! 🎯🚀 #SRHvsRCB @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/r8cSgZ9TEj — Arpan (@ThatCricketHead) October 6, 2021

it's great to see some one from india running at full stream and bowling at 150kmph+ just like the great waqar Younis🔥🔥 long way to go Umran malik💙@umranmalik__ #UmranMalik #SRH #waqaryounis pic.twitter.com/GQQ1Kd6EiY — crackzz pratheek (@pratheek_0) October 6, 2021

Umar Malik is definitely find of the IPL this season. It's amazing that IPL is providing platform for youngsters to show case their talent and gain experience exposure a great learning curve for them in mixup. To find 150+bowlers with control young age non test centre fabulous — Venkatraman sreedharan (@Venkatramansre2) October 7, 2021

Umran Malik is a cricketer from India who was born on November 22, 1999. He made his Twenty20 debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 18 January 2021, and his List A debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 27 February 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 Indian Premier League chose Malik as a short-term Covid-19 substitute for T. Natarajan in September 2021.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:38 AM IST