Viral

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:38 AM IST

'The talk of the town in J&K': #UmranMalik bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2021; proud fans flood Twitter with praises

Dhea Eapen
Twitter

Umran Malik, the 21-year old cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir delivered the fastest delivery of the Indian Premier League 2021 season, during his team's match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Umran, who was brought in as a substitute for the injured T Natarajan, has been one of the franchise's few bright spots that has made fans super proud

Malik took a step further against RCB, clocking at 153kmph in the eighth over while delivering to Devdutt Padikkal, after making a splash against Kolkata Knight Riders with his blistering pace.

Meanwhile, fans could not help but sing praises for the young cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir who bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2021. Seconds after Umran's rapid over, netizens, including former cricketers, flooded the Twitterverse with appreciation for Umran.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Umran Malik is a cricketer from India who was born on November 22, 1999. He made his Twenty20 debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 18 January 2021, and his List A debut for Jammu & Kashmir in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 27 February 2021. The Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 Indian Premier League chose Malik as a short-term Covid-19 substitute for T. Natarajan in September 2021.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:38 AM IST
