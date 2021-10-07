Fans praise Harshal Patel as he sets new record for most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single season

Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers has managed to make his fans proud by setting a new Indian Premier League record with 29 wickets in the ongoing season in the United Arab Emirates. Harshal blasted Kane Williamson (31), Wriddhiman Saha (10) and Holder (16). Last season, Bumrah set the previous record with 27 wickets for the Mumbai Indians.

Harshal has put in some impressive performances, one of which is a hattrick against Mumbai Indians and the other, a five-wicket haul against the same opponents in the tournament's first match. By the end of the match, he had taken three wickets and had helped RCB reduce SRH to 141/7.

Fans are quite impressed with the 30-year old cricketer, as they did not see it coming, as some may say. Netizens have also appreciated the player's efforts, calling it a great comeback, as they mention it to be the best comeback a player has made at the RCB.

Have a look at a few reactions that has taken over Twitter, right here:

It’s mind boggling the number of world class batsman that Harshal is foxing.

Has to be the best comeback a player has made at RCB. #harshalpatel#RCBvSRH — Navneeth Krishna (@navkrish55) October 6, 2021

How underrated his performance is in this IPL , Anyone hardly talks about him , he is one of the main contributors in RCB this year play off qualifications — Asifkhan Pathan (@imAsif2612) October 6, 2021

India should make changes and play with successful players in IPL



Varun Chakravarty, Harshal Patel/Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur should be played — 🧡🧡 ORANGE ARMY FANS 🧡🧡 (@Sunrisers_Hyd) October 6, 2021

Exactly Maxwell, Chahal and occasionally Harshal Patel have been the star players for RCB. Mugli has just statpadded as usual, pushing his way across to 30s at a low strike rate and then getting out. — Shreyans (@nagori_shreyans) October 6, 2021

Why is @HarshalPatel23 not in T20 squad of India for 2k21? Such a brilliant bowler. #HarshalPatel#rcb — dianaraju (@dianaraju2) October 6, 2021

Harshal Patel should be in the Indian Cricket WC team, what a phenomenal bowler! — Rishabh Chhabra 🇮🇳 (@Rishabh911) October 6, 2021

They should have sent Harshal Patel man — . (@karthik__ss5) October 6, 2021

Congratulations to #HarshalPatel for becoming highest Indian wicket taker in an IPL season 🔥🔥 — 4 DAYS BHOOMI♥️ //Nancy (@ArmaanianNancy) October 6, 2021

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 08:00 AM IST