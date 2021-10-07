e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra meets Amit ShahIndia reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 2,46,687 -lowest in 203 days
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:31 AM IST

Fans praise Harshal Patel as he sets new record for most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single season

Dhea Eapen
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers has managed to make his fans proud by setting a new Indian Premier League record with 29 wickets in the ongoing season in the United Arab Emirates. Harshal blasted Kane Williamson (31), Wriddhiman Saha (10) and Holder (16). Last season, Bumrah set the previous record with 27 wickets for the Mumbai Indians.

Harshal has put in some impressive performances, one of which is a hattrick against Mumbai Indians and the other, a five-wicket haul against the same opponents in the tournament's first match. By the end of the match, he had taken three wickets and had helped RCB reduce SRH to 141/7.

Fans are quite impressed with the 30-year old cricketer, as they did not see it coming, as some may say. Netizens have also appreciated the player's efforts, calling it a great comeback, as they mention it to be the best comeback a player has made at the RCB.

Have a look at a few reactions that has taken over Twitter, right here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Proud of you': Hardik Pandya shares photo with Ishan Kishan on Twitter after match; leaves netizens...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 08:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal