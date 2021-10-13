Watch: Viral video of Chimpanzee washing clothes 'desi style'; leaves netizens stunned

Chimpanzees share 98 percent of our genetic DNA, making them one of our closest living cousins. Humans, chimps, and bonobos are thought to have shared an ancestor around 7 million years ago, according to evolutionary researchers.

These adorable species are just one of just two Pan species to which we have a close relationship. How close you ask? Well, so close that it imitates pretty much everything we do.

The proof for this would be a video of a chimpanzee that has gone viral on all the social media platforms. In the video, the chimp can be seen washing clothes beside a stream, as he was patiently seated on the floor, washing a yellow t-shirt, the 'Indian household way'! The chimp starts by smartly smoothing out the fabric, later applying soap to it, and then rubbing the garment to clean it with water from the stream.

Don't believe us yet? Watch the entire video posted by 'Helicopter_Yatra' on Instagram, right here:

The video of the Chimpanzee washing clothes with such perfection has gone viral that users on Instagram just couldn't resist from commenting.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 03:16 PM IST