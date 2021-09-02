Watch: Viral video claiming 'Muslim monopoly' in fruit markets earns backlash for 'bigotry'; compared with Nazism

On Thursday, a video accusing Muslims of acquiring a monopoly in the fruit market went viral earning a lot of criticism for its 'Islamophobic' nature.

The video shared by one Usha Nirmala on Twitter claims that Muslim fruit vendors first sell fruits at a lower rate than Hindu fruit vendors, thus driving the latter out of business. Then, the Muslim fruit vendors, raise prices looting Hindu customers.

The video states that this practice is rampant across most markets in India.

The video does not mention the word 'Muslim', but constantly shows pictures of Muslim men and uses the word 'Bhaijaan'.

Sharing the video, Nirmala wrote, "Have you noted this monopoly of a community in the fruit & vegetable market? We are ideating on a business model to tackle this with some political leaders."

Here's the video: (Trigger warning: Islamphobia)

The video carries the watermark of 'IndiX', a page dedicated to similar conspiracy theories. Another video on the page calls the Muslim population 'a time bomb'.

The video about the alleged monopoly went viral on Twitter. As of Thursday, 3 pm, it has more than 209K views.

However, the video has earned mass criticism from people on Twitter. Responding, many questioned the monopoly of Dalits in sanitation work and manual scavenging. Others urged people to report the tweet.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 03:52 PM IST