'Knowledge gained from WhatsApp university': Twitterati slam lyricist Manoj Muntashir for 'Islamophobic' video

On Monday, lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir tweeted a trailer of his upcoming YouTube video criticising Mughal emperors which went viral and earned criticism.

In the video, Muntashir complains of history being distorted. He complains that when in textbooks, "Ga se Ganesh" was replaced by "Ga se gadha", there was no outrage.

He questions the naming of streets after the Mughal kings Akbar, Humayun, and Jehangir and called them 'glorified dacoits'. He questions, "Chhittorgarh me 30,000 civilians ko jihad ke naam par kaat daalne wala adarsh raja tha? (Why do you call the king (Alauddin Khilji) who killed 30,000 civilians in the name of jihad a virtuous leader?)"

He asks people to choose their leaders irrespective of religion and caste.

Giving an example, the lyricist says that even though Ravan was a Brahmin, no Hindu worships him because he was evil.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral earning more than 160K views within 24 hours. However, many have called the video divisive and Islamophobic. Thousands are accusing Muntashir of creating divides in a secular society.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:52 AM IST