Molestation or Islamophobia or both? Viral video shows mob lynching bangle-seller in Indore; enraged netizens demand justice

Another incident of mob violence came to light in Indore on late Sunday light when a group of people battered a bangle seller. While the bangle-seller complained of Islamophobia, the mob accused the victim of molesting women on the pretext of selling bangles.

A video showing a group of people beating the victim went viral on social media. In the video, people can be seen throwing away the victim’s wares on the ground and beating him.

The victim, Talsim Ali, 25, is a resident of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, those beating up the victim can be heard using derogatory, Islamophobic terms against the victim. The men warn him to never come back in a "Hindu shektra (Hindu area)" again.

The men also call upon the mob to beat up Ali in a manner that doesn't leave marks on his face.

Watch the video here: (Trigger warning: Violence, Islamophobia)

As the video went viral on social media, over 100 people gathered outside the Central Kotwali police station late Sunday night and demanded a case to be registered against the accused.

The victim claimed that some of the attackers also snatched cash Rs 10,000 from him and also damaged bangles worth Rs 25000.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC against unidentified persons at Central Kotwali police station late on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the video has enraged a lot of people on social media who are condemning the violence.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

With inputs from Yogendra Pratap Singh.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:59 PM IST