WATCH: Viral clip from Pakistan's show 'The Kitchen Master', Netizens comment, 'It is more of a comedy show than a cookery show'

Viral clip from Pakistan's show 'The Kitchen Master', Netizens comment, 'It is more of a comedy show than a cookery show' | Screengrab- Twitter

MasterChef India is a famous Indian cookery show where the participants are judged based on their cooking skills. The show has gained immense popularity over the years. Similar to this show, 'The Kitchen Master' is a cookery show in Pakistan.

A recent clip from the show has gone viral due to its funny content. The video opens to a Pakistani contestant who brings Biryani for the competition, judges were excited to hear it. Later, the woman admits that she brought the best biryani from her locality and did not cook it.

This makes the judges furious and they ask the girl to leave. The adamant girl did not budge and says that she has put in a lots of efforts to bring that biryani and has been waiting for her turn for the competition. One of the judges says that if the woman doesn't go out, she will and then goes out.

WATCH:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As soon as the video clip was uploaded on Twitter, it went viral. Many Twitter users commented that this seemed more of a comedy show than a cookery show.

Read the reactions of the Twitter users to the viral video below:

was it a comedy show??😂😂 — Yogita Acholkar (@YAcholkar) February 28, 2023

Hilarious 🤣😂😂 — Vignesh Prabhu M. (@VigneshPrabhuM1) February 27, 2023

Pure comedian wahin bhare pade hain — Taheer Anwar (@MadiTaher) February 27, 2023

Looks like planned prank! — Abhishek (@abhishekkx2010) February 27, 2023

Not only the reality shows in Pakistan, but also in India and other countries; now-a-days, provide unlimited drama more than a daily soap. A blend of anger, aggression, emotions are considered essential to catch more eyeballs and get good TRP.

Read Also All things LOVE! Baby elephant runs back to his mother stuck in muddy pit