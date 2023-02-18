All things LOVE! Baby elephant runs back to his mother stuck in muddy pit

Baby elephant runs back to his mother stuck in muddy pit | screengrab- Twitter- Susanta Nanda

The bond between a mother and her child is inseparable. A mother makes innumerable sacrifices for her kid. Animal share the same kind of bond with their mother. A video is going viral on social media making us emotional on seeing the beautiful mother-child relationship. In the heartwarming video, an elephant calf and its mother can be seen trapped in a muddy pit.

After being rescued, the baby elephant runs back into the muddy pit towards its mother, who is also, badly stuck. The baby elephant stays by its mother's side as rescuers attempt to freed her. The rescuers sedate the mother and baby elephant to sleep and then, pulls them back to safety. Later, the two are woken up by rescuers and reunited once again.

The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda; who is quite active on social media and often, shares animals' video. He captioned the video as, “Heart touching one. Watched in loops to brighten my morning. A baby elephant & his mother are sinking in a muddy pit & neither can survive with out help. Heroes moved in.”

Netizens expressed their gratitude towards the rescuers for their extensive efforts in bringing the baby and mother back together, while Twitterati were also captivated by the strong bond shared between the mother and the baby elephant.

The emotional video serves as a reminder that humanity still exists and that mother and a child relationship is very difficult to define. It is precious and stays through thick and thin.

