Watch video: Woman gets emotional after spotting brother's name at National War Memorial in Delhi

A woman broke down as she spotted a plaque with her brother's name on it when she made a chance visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The National War Memorial, located in central Delhi, was built to honour and remember soldiers of the Indian Army who fought in armed conflicts of independent India. The names of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country are inscribed in golden letters at the monument.

Shagun, the sister of Captain KD Sambyal, could not stop her tears as she stared at her brother's name among the martyred. Her husband who captured the heartbreaking moment shared the video on Instagram.

In the caption he wrote, "Today randomly we planned a trip to Delhi and after roaming Connaught Place, I told my wife let's visit National War Memorial". He went on to explain that while he was taking photos of Captain Vikram Batra and Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia's names, inscribed in golden letter on the memorial walls, his wife came across her brother's name.

"She suddenly found her brother's (Captain KD Sambyal) memorial and she called my name in excitement and told look it's bhaiya's name. Shagun had no idea about this, even not her family knew, she was surprised and emotional at the same time. Even I couldn't control myself...", he added.

Find the viral video below:

Captain KD Sambyal was part of the 193 Field Regiment and hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The video has gone viral on Instagram. It has racked up more than 14.3 million views and over 1 million likes. The video left netizens emotional and full of gratitude.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 02:27 PM IST