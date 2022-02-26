Watch video: Ukrainian woman comfronts Russian soldier, netizens hail her as 'Hero'

As Russian soldiers have crossed Ukraine's border and entered the streets, Ukrainians launched widespread protests across the world denouncing the invasion.

On social media, a video of a Ukrainian woman confronting a Russian soldiers has gone viral. Many on Twitter and other social media platforms have posted a video of the woman standing up to heavily-armed Russian soldiers demanding to know what they are doing in her country.

In the clip, the woman is first seen asking the soldier, “Who are you?” to which the soldier responded, “We have exercises here. Please go this way.”

When she gets to know that they are Russian soldiers, the woman says, “So what the f*** are you doing here?"

The soldiers, with large machine guns and a handgun, try to calm the woman saying, “Our discussion will lead to nothing.” But the woman doesn't appear to be fearful and instead says, “You're occupants, you're fascists! What the f*** are you doing on our land with all these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here." Sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.

See the transcript of the conversation and the video below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

The video was shot in the port city of Henichesk, in the Kherson region by one of the people passing by. Henichesk is just 18 miles from Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Many netizens lauded the woman for her courage and called her a hero, while some said that the soldier was very calm and almost apologetic for being there.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:42 PM IST