Watch video: Virat Kohli's cool dance moves during Centurion test go viral, delight netizens

After a washout on second day of the first between India and South Africa, the game moved swiftly on Tuesday at SuperSports Park, Centurion.

India seized control of the match by extending their overall lead to 146 runs that could prove to be decisive as Virat Kohli's men will be in the driver's seat at the start of day four and would like extend their lead and mount pressure on the hosts.

However, besides India's performance on day three, what delighted fans was the sight of Indian skipper Virat Kohli dancing during the change of overs. It seemed Kohli was in a happy mood given his side's impressive performance.

Virat Kohli dancing to the tune. India is having a great day on field ❤😻🥳🥳...



~Virat and his dance steps are pure bliss to watch 😁❤️@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ZocAuhYw3y — Lavanya Jessy (@LavanyaJessy) December 28, 2021

The fan were delighted to see their skipper in a light mood after going through a few set backs recently. The video cheered his supporters as many of them took to twitter to express their joy to see Kohli back in his elements.

Virat Kohli dancing on the tune. India having a great day on the field. pic.twitter.com/lOxYEKBdqp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 28, 2021

Not only yesterday, India had a great year in Tests courtesy openers & bowlers.

Wish @imVkohli 's batting goes back to blissful days of pre 2019! https://t.co/kEOgnVLVyc — Neeraj Sharma (@Neeraj7888) December 29, 2021

Kool Kohli😂😅😍🤪 — Vidhish Khanchandani (@Vidhish10) December 29, 2021

Bindas Boy Virat🕺❤️ — Mukunda Mohanta (@MohantaMukunda) December 29, 2021

This guy 😂😂❤️ — Kaira (@kaiiraa18) December 29, 2021

Mohammed Shami's sheer artistry with new and old ball fetched him another five-wicket haul and India took control of the first Test against South Africa on the third day by extending their overall lead to 146 runs that could prove to be decisive.

Brief Scores:

India 327 all out in 105.3 overs and 16/1 in 6 overs (KL Rahul 5*; Marco Jansen 1/4); South Africa 1st innings 197 all out in 62.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 34, Temba Bavuma 52; Jasprit Bumrah 2/16, Mohammad Shami 5/44).

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 01:07 PM IST